Cypress Capital Group Has $7.02 Million Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $127.01 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

