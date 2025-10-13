Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $604,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $509.00 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.25 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.27.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

