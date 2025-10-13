Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,987.92. This trade represents a 63.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,379.28. The trade was a 64.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.