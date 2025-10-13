Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $86,000 in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $179,444.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,446.88. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $725,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,473,616.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,681. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

