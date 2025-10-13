Index Fund Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,411,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,233 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,415,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,985,000 after buying an additional 737,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,856,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,951,000 after buying an additional 51,869 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

