Acima Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $190.66 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

