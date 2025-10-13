waypoint wealth counsel Buys Shares of 465 Trane Technologies plc $TT

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TT stock opened at $414.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.