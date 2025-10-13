Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 47.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 price target on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Alkermes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The business had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

