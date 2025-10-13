SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Acquired by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,344,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.