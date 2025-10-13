Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $232.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $208.20 and a one year high of $271.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

