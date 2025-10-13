LRI Investments LLC Acquires 805 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 109.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.0854 dividend. This represents a yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

