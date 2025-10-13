Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.43 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

