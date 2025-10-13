Sharp Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $183.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.