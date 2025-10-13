Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 41.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Ferrari by 381.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 target price on Ferrari in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.83.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $395.30 on Monday. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

