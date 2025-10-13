Blair William & Co. IL Sells 521 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $904.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $867.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $990.25. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $825.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.50.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total value of $2,739,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,647,566.80. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total transaction of $13,268,669.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

