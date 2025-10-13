Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,506,000 after acquiring an additional 751,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,230,000 after acquiring an additional 194,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $725,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,473,616.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $179,444.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,446.88. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

