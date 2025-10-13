EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) & CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Financial Review

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and CMB.TECH”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $49.71 million 0.71 -$12.61 million ($5.20) -2.40 CMB.TECH $940.25 million 1.90 $870.83 million $1.24 7.42

CMB.TECH has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMB.TECH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and CMB.TECH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -28.64% -12.65% -6.21% CMB.TECH 22.69% 6.02% 1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EuroDry and CMB.TECH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 1 2 0 0 1.67 CMB.TECH 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

EuroDry has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMB.TECH has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMB.TECH beats EuroDry on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About CMB.TECH

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

