Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2,408.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,456,000 after buying an additional 281,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.82.

NYSE CB opened at $283.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.80. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

