Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,602 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 0.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $63,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $2,761,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $7,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

