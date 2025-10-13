Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 75,061 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after acquiring an additional 936,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,814,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,705,000 after buying an additional 202,973 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,412,000 after buying an additional 181,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,011,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $95.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.77. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $124.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

