1,177 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Purchased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $209.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $226.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

