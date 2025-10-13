Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:CI opened at $301.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average of $309.12. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.