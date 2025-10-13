Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in CocaCola by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $67.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

