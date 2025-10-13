Sharp Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sharp Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1%

WMT stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

