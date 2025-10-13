MGO One Seven LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

DIS stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

