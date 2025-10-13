Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.41. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

