Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 263,452 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263,452 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IAU opened at $75.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

