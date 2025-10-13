Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock opened at $150.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

