Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

