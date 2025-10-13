Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 516.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after purchasing an additional 715,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cintas by 169.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 573,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 163.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $187.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

