Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 820.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.