PDS Planning Inc Buys 60 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,151,000 after buying an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $299,157,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

LHX stock opened at $292.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $308.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.74 and its 200 day moving average is $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

