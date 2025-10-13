Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 620,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

KVUE opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

