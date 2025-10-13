NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $291.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.67. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

