Wealth Architects LLC Sells 56 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:DHR opened at $202.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $197.07. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

