Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a 200-day moving average of $281.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

