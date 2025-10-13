Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,601 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.64 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

