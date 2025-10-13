QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after buying an additional 707,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $153.64 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

