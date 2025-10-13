Vest Financial LLC Has $38.36 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

