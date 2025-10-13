SPC Financial Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,947,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 3,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,210.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

