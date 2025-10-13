Bill Few Associates Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

