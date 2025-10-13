Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 4.3%

ACN opened at $241.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.18.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

