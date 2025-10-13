Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,336,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,957,000 after acquiring an additional 880,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2%

CL opened at $77.99 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

