Wealth Architects LLC Sells 125 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.6%

MU opened at $181.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

