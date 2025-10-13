Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

