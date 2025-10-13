GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $606.30 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $619.64 and a 200-day moving average of $511.24. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.