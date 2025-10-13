NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $354.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

