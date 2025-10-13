Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $209.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

