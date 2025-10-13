Acorn Creek Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $812.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.