ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 262,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 75,914 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 142.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0%

IAU stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

